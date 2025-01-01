Move Work Forward Faster with Slack Templates

本次网络会议最适合于：
- Everyone
Getting work underway is often the hardest part. Before beginning an important task, you have to know where to start and how to get it to “done.” But if you’re spending time figuring this out, you’re slowing down progress. When teams have all the tools, data, people, and processes they need in one place, they’re able to hit the ground running and be set up for long-term success.
Learn more about Slack templates, which help you start and scale projects, programs, and processes across your organization.
演讲嘉宾：
SlackSenior Product Marketing ManagerRebecca Walker
SlackLead, Specialist SERejane Sawada Guiguer
