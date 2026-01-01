New AWS Slack integration for tighter incident collaboration

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：

Bring together the best of both worlds. Organized incident details in one place.

Remote work and an increased burden on systems have forced IT Operations organizations to find a better way to detect, troubleshoot, and review incidents. Slack and AWS are teaming up to talk about the benefits of the new AWS Systems Manager Incident Manager Slack integration, so cross-functional incident teams can collaborate in Slack channels, while pushing events, decisions, and key lessons learned into the source-of-truth Incident Manager.

你將學習到： Integrate Slack and AWS to streamline the end-to-end incident management process

Alert the right people in the right channels in real-time to speed up response times

Maintain a source of truth throughout the incident to accelerate troubleshooting and incident reviews

專題講者：