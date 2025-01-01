Crane holding a package representing incident management
New AWS Slack integration for tighter incident collaboration

Bring together the best of both worlds - organized incident details in one place

Bring together the best of both worlds. Organized incident details in one place.

Remote work and an increased burden on systems have forced IT Operations organizations to find a better way to detect, troubleshoot, and review incidents. Slack and AWS are teaming up to talk about the benefits of the new AWS Systems Manager Incident Manager Slack integration, so cross-functional incident teams can collaborate in Slack channels, while pushing events, decisions, and key lessons learned into the source-of-truth Incident Manager.

AWS ChatbotProduct Management – TechnicalAbhijit Barde
AWSManager, Incident ManagemenDave Cliffe
SlackDirector Core InfrastructureV Brennan

