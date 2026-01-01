Optimize healthcare operations with Slack and Salesforce Health Cloud

Modern healthcare companies need to combine productive operations with a customer- and patient-focused approach to everything they do, all while maintaining compliance with multiple regulations. Slack and Salesforce Health Cloud integrate seamlessly, giving organizations a rich repository of data and documentation and a platform for engaging with that data in context. In this webinar, you’ll learn more about Slack and Health Cloud and see several examples of how improving internal productivity drives better outcomes throughout the customer lifecycle.
超讚！
非常感謝你提供意見回饋！
知道了！
感謝你提供意見回饋。
糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！