Optimize healthcare operations with Slack and Salesforce Health Cloud

Modern healthcare companies need to combine productive operations with a customer- and patient-focused approach to everything they do, all while maintaining compliance with multiple regulations. Slack and Salesforce Health Cloud integrate seamlessly, giving organizations a rich repository of data and documentation and a platform for engaging with that data in context. In this webinar, you’ll learn more about Slack and Health Cloud and see several examples of how improving internal productivity drives better outcomes throughout the customer lifecycle.

你將學習到： The combined value of Slack and Health Cloud for healthcare organizations

How to configure Slack and Health Cloud to maintain HIPAA compliance