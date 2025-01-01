Optimize healthcare operations with Slack and Salesforce Health Cloud

Modern healthcare companies need to combine productive operations with a customer- and patient-focused approach to everything they do, all while maintaining compliance with multiple regulations. Slack and Salesforce Health Cloud integrate seamlessly, giving organizations a rich repository of data and documentation and a platform for engaging with that data in context. In this webinar, you’ll learn more about Slack and Health Cloud and see several examples of how improving internal productivity drives better outcomes throughout the customer lifecycle.
太棒了！
非常感谢你提供反馈！
收到！
感谢你提供反馈。
糟糕！我们遇到问题了。请稍后重试！