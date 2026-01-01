What Is Slack?

Businesses are struggling to keep up with the proliferation of apps and data in their tech stack, and employees are paying the price with endless context switching and fragmented focus. That’s why the most innovative companies in the world are using Slack as their work operating system (work OS) for a new era of AI-powered productivity.
In this webinar, we share the capabilities and benefits of using Slack as your company’s work OS, including how innovative companies use Slack to unlock seamless collaboration and teamwork, empower everyone with automation, connect apps and tools, and accelerate work with secure, easy-to-use AI.
專題講者：
SlackSenior Product Marketing ManagerDiana Holm
SlackSenior Technical Product Marketing ManagerLauren Nielsen
