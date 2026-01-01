What Is Slack?

Businesses are struggling to keep up with the proliferation of apps and data in their tech stack, and employees are paying the price with endless context switching and fragmented focus. That’s why the most innovative companies in the world are using Slack as their work operating system (work OS) for a new era of AI-powered productivity.
In this webinar, we share the capabilities and benefits of using Slack as your company’s work OS, including how innovative companies use Slack to unlock seamless collaboration and teamwork, empower everyone with automation, connect apps and tools, and accelerate work with secure, easy-to-use AI.
주요 발표자:
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.