Slack’s Workforce Index Spotlights Surprising Trend in Global AI Use

New data from Slack’s Workforce Lab shows a major disconnect between executives’ AI aspirations and workers’ use of AI. AI boosts productivity and overall workplace satisfaction, and yet, for the first time since generative AI’s introduction, employee adoption rates are stalling and enthusiasm is cooling.
Join Slack’s Workforce Lab as it unpacks the data around why — including what leaders can do to keep their company’s AI journey on track.
專題講者：
SlackPrincipal Researcher, Product Research & InsightsAshley Lagaron
SlackSr. VP, Research and Analytics and Head of Workforce LabChristina Janzer
Boston Consulting GroupManaging Director and PartnerJulie Bedard
