Slack’s Workforce Index Spotlights Surprising Trend in Global AI Use

What's stopping your team from getting the most out of AI tools? Slack researchers share the latest data from a global survey of 17,000 desk workers.

    New data from Slack’s Workforce Lab shows a major disconnect between executives’ AI aspirations and workers’ use of AI. AI boosts productivity and overall workplace satisfaction, and yet, for the first time since generative AI’s introduction, employee adoption rates are stalling and enthusiasm is cooling.

    Join Slack’s Workforce Lab as it unpacks the data around why — including what leaders can do to keep their company’s AI journey on track.

    SlackPrincipal Researcher, Product Research & InsightsAshley Lagaron
    SlackSr. VP, Research and Analytics and Head of Workforce LabChristina Janzer
    Boston Consulting GroupManaging Director and PartnerJulie Bedard

