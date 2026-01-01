Automate incident management across teams with Slack and PagerDuty

Even with advancements in tools and technologies, software complexity and velocity have led to a higher volume and variety of incidents that make it difficult for many organizations to keep up. That’s where Slack and PagerDuty come in.
Slack and PagerDuty help to modernize your incident command center by speeding up incident response and resolution.
In this e-book, you’ll learn more about the power of Slack and PagerDuty, and how PagerDuty’s Slack integration can help you:
- Assign the right response team and available responders without leaving Slack
- Speed up and personalize incident-related communications based on your audience
- Invoke scriptable, automated diagnostics and remediation actions directly from Slack
