digital-hq-advances-mission-hero

3 ways Slack and AWS drive success in the public sector

How to drive lasting impact for the people you serve—from anywhere

不到 1 分鐘

More than a third of federal employees regularly work remotely. As a result, 91% of public service leaders believe they need a unified mission control center to manage processes, people and assets across various agencies, departments and locations.

With Slack as your productivity platform, you can advance shared public sector missions in three key ways:

  • Collaborate securely from anywhere
  • Share institutional knowledge
  • Accelerate emergency response

Download our free guide to help your teams deliver the best outcomes for the people they serve.

此資源是否有用？

0/600

超讚！

非常感謝你提供意見回饋！

知道了！

感謝你提供意見回饋。

糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！

相關資源