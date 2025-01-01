digital-hq-advances-mission-hero

3 ways Slack and AWS drive success in the public sector

How to drive lasting impact for the people you serve—from anywhere

More than a third of federal employees regularly work remotely. As a result, 91% of public service leaders believe they need a unified mission control center to manage processes, people and assets across various agencies, departments and locations.

With Slack as your productivity platform, you can advance shared public sector missions in three key ways:

  • Collaborate securely from anywhere
  • Share institutional knowledge
  • Accelerate emergency response

Download our free guide to help your teams deliver the best outcomes for the people they serve.

