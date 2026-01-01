How 8 retailers are providing a better fit for the employee and customer experience with Slack

In today’s economic landscape, retailers need to lower costs while also providing top-notch customer and employee experiences. With Slack as their productivity platform, it’s not as hard as it sounds.
Retailers like Target and Sephora use Slack to connect headquarters to the frontline and simplify processes—helping them amplify operational agility. In this e-book, learn how 8 major retailers use Slack to:
- Communicate efficiently across timezones
- Speed up marketing campaigns
- Get products to market faster
