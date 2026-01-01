How Slack expedites the software development lifecycle

What if your software developers and engineering teams were able to consistently deploy multiple times each day? What if they needed less than one day’s lead time for changes and took less than one hour to restore major incidents?

Developer velocity (the ability to ship features and bug fixes quickly) is the key to hitting this kind of delivery performance. According to management consulting firm McKinsey & Company, companies with the best developer velocity outperform the rest of the market by four to five times.

