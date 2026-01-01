8 ways to use AI in Slack to improve operations at your small business

AI is all the hype, but it may not be the first thing on your to-do list. And rightfully so — keeping the lights on at your business always comes first.

No one has time for complicated tech rollouts, so we have good news for you. You don’t need one. AI in Slack works right where your team already communicates, stores critical knowledge, and gets work done.

Slack’s built-in AI tools make it faster to get caught up, launch a new internal process, or understand a recently shared file—saving your team valuable time to focus on growing your business and serving your customers.

This e-book reveals 8 practical ways to use AI such as:

Solving with your biggest bottlenecks Cutting through message overload Finding answers without digging Writing and responding faster Taking everyday tasks off your team’s plate Building a smarter, shared knowledge base Staying aligned with less meetings Keeping safety in mind

This e-book is your team’s first step in adopting AI and redefining how your team gets work done. Start small and scale only when it helps.