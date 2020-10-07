Slack logo against plain background
협업

Slack is now available in Korean

A fully localized experience that works the way our Korean-speaking customers do

Slack 팀이 작성2020년 10월 7일

1분 분량

Over the past few years we’ve been on a journey to make Slack accessible to more teams around the world. Slack is already available in six languages, along with two dialects, and now, Slack is available in Korean too.

We’ve already seen a number of companies in Korea find value in Slack’s product in English. With the localization of Slack in Korean, even more people in Korea and across the world can use Slack to move projects forward in the language they prefer.

Setting your language to Korean

To change your language, open “Preferences” in the top left corner of Slack, then click on “Language & Region” to select Korean. If you’re using Slack on mobile, you can access language settings by tapping the “You” tab at the bottom of your screen and selecting the “Preferences” menu.

Slack language settings on mobile

Workspace admins are also able to set a default language across their entire organization. This means an admin of a Korean company can set the parts of Slack visible to everyone—like Slackbot messages or workspace invitations—to Korean, while allowing multilingual workers to access the rest of Slack in the language they prefer.

The Slack desktop app localized into Korean

A Korean-friendly experience, through and through

Once you’ve set your language to Korean, the entire product experience should feel familiar—everything from the words you see in-product to the way you expect message input to work in Korean. And if you have questions along the way, our translated Help Center is here to help you along (Korean-speaking Customer Experience support for paid plans is coming soon too).

Having trouble changing your language to Korean? Leave us a note on Twitter or through feedback@slack.com.

이 포스트가 유용했나요?

0/600

훌륭해요!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

알겠습니다!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.

계속 읽기

새 소식

AI와 사람이 협업하는 미래, Slack Tour Seoul 2025

Slack은 Agentic OS가 되어 조직의 모든 업무 흐름을 관리하고 AI에이전트와 사람이 협력하며 일하는 중심 환경이 되었습니다. 커뮤니케이션 툴을 너머 사람, 앱, 데이터, 그리고 에이전트를 모두 연결하여 업무를 수행하는 통합 플랫폼으로 진화하고 있습니다.

생산성

Slack 캔버스로 더욱 앞서가는 Digital HQ

Slack 및 Salesforce 360의 가치를 강화하여 팀 생산성을 향상하는 기능을 소개합니다.

새 소식

Slack과 세일즈포스에서 팀의 성과 달성을 앞당기는 새로운 도구 출시

팀, 도구 및 데이터 간의 격차를 해소하여 모두가 더 빠르게 협업함으로써 고객 중심 솔루션을 제공하기 위한 방법

새 소식

팀의 하이브리드 업무 경험을 향상하는 새로운 Slack 프로필

당신의 지능형 생산성 플랫폼에서 팀원들과의 연계, 협업, 포용성을 높여줄 새로운 방법을 소개합니다.