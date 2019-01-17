A heartfelt thank you; a happy welcome

Today, we’re announcing a transition on our executive team: April Underwood, Slack’s Chief Product Officer, is transitioning to focus on investing and #Angels, an organization she co-founded. She will be succeeded by Tamar Yehoshua, who joins us from Google.

In her four years at Slack, April has been an invaluable partner to me. She has led our most transformative product initiatives, starting with the launch of the Slack Platform in her first year, and going on to build Enterprise Grid, a product which opened the doors to some of the largest companies in the world. Beyond her accomplishments in building out the product and expanding the business, April has been an exceptional leader at this company. She has expanded and steered her team through a time of hypergrowth, and honed a high-performance-but-deeply-human culture of craftsmanship and relentless customer focus.

To build on that legacy, I’m thrilled that Tamar Yehoshua will join Slack as our Chief Product Officer. She’s spent the last eight-plus years as an executive leader at Google, overseeing product and engineering teams that span everything from Search to Internationalization to Identity. She has an unparalleled depth of technical knowledge for a product leader and has worked at levels of scale and complexity that few others have seen. At the same time, she shares our vision, values, and deep commitment to customers.

So thank you, April, for your leadership, vision and everything that got us where we are today. And welcome, Tamar, to the next stage of our journey. We’ve got a lot of work to do!