생산성

Say goodbye to companywide reply-alls

How to replace noisy emails and streamline communication with channels, emoji, and more

Slack 팀이 작성2019년 10월 2일

3분 분량

When work gets busy, communication can get messy. Email threads pile up, filled with one-word responses, missing attachments, and an ever-expanding list of people to CC.

If you want to tidy up your workplace talk, move it to Slack. With a few small adjustments, office communication will be more organized and you’ll have more control. Oh, and you can finally bid adieu to everyone’s least favorite holiday: Company Reply All Day.

Turn lengthy email threads into a dedicated Slack channel

The next time you’re working on a proposal, sales pitch, or really anything that requires help from a whole bunch of coworkers, organize that chatter in a new channel. It’s the easiest way to loop everyone in—and best of all, you don’t need to reply-all to bring in a new set of eyes. Simply @mention their names in the channel, and they’ll automatically be added to the conversation. There, they can quickly catch up on everything chronologically without combing through missing attachments and confusing quote levels.

If you’re working with an outside agency that’s also on Slack, you can invite that team to a shared channel. Those communication channels can be public, so anyone on both teams can join, or private, meaning only invited guests can see the conversation. Either way, you’ll be able to message one another, upload and share the latest files, and collaborate more efficiently than in a stagnant email chain, awaiting the next person to chime in.

Replace one-liner emails with simple emoji

Slack is great at cutting down on the idle talk that costs you time. How often have you dropped everything and opened your inbox to read an email that just contains some version of “alright”? Thankfully, there’s a way to acknowledge that you received someone’s message in a faster and less intrusive way: drop a 👍 on it. Or a 👌. Or maybe a 🏆. They never result in a distracting ping or unread message tally on the Slack icon. And you’re not limited to standard emoji—Slack lets you create your own custom emoji, which can be used for fun or to help you express complex sentiments in seconds.

If you want to get really fancy, try conducting a poll with emoji. If you’re trying to pick lunch for a team outing, you can have everyone vote for what kind of food they prefer with something like 🍕 or 🍣. It doesn’t require a dozen emails, and it’s easy to tell how things are unfolding at a glance.

Integrate your email with Slack

While Slack helps cut out the clutter that comes with an overflowing inbox, there will always be times when you still need email. Maybe you’re contacting a new vendor, exploring a co-marketing opportunity with a customer, or exchanging a quick note with family over a coffee break. To make sure you don’t miss any of the important stuff, you can always import your email into a Slack channel.

So whether you’re receiving emails right in Slack or eliminating lengthy email chains in favor of channels, there’s one old way of working you surely won’t miss. No more switching contexts (or apps) to read and send your messages. All of your communication can happen in one place: Slack.

 

이 포스트가 유용했나요?

0/600

훌륭해요!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

알겠습니다!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.

계속 읽기

개발자

새로운 Slack 커뮤니티 포럼으로 미래의 업무 설계

커뮤니티 대표 Elizabeth Kinsey가 Slack에서 사용자가 Slack을 더 잘 활용하도록 돕기 위한 공간을 만든 이유를 공유합니다.

협업

Slack Connect로 고객 관계를 강화하기 위한 3가지 방법

Crema, IQ Accountants 및 Spark 64가 고객과의 협업을 위한 더 많은 기회를 창출하는 방법

생산성

Slack 프로덕트 디자인 최고 리더가 말하는 5가지 제품 원칙

“Slack의 제품 원칙 5가지는 편리하고 생산적인 Work OS를 만드는 과정에 매우 중요하게 작동합니다.”

협업

Slack 10주년, CxO 조찬모임: ‘Slack me’가 조직의 소통 방식이 되기까지

이번 조찬모임은 기업 고객과 함께 성장한 Slack의 시간을 돌아보고 말랑말랑하고 좋은 조직문화에 대한 탐구를 함께 할 수 있었던 시간이었습니다.