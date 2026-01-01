Streamline patient assistance with Slack

Slack is the intelligent productivity platform for healthcare and life sciences companies. Its open, extensible foundation allows users to integrate any application they use in their day-to-day work, including over 2,600 one-click integrations from Slack’s App Directory. And no-code automation tools mean that both technical and non-technical users can automate tasks in Slack or any of the applications they’ve integrated. This boosts productivity and saves users from constant context switching throughout their workday. Slack’s AI-enabled search capabilities make finding and sharing knowledge easier than ever, knocking down information silos across distributed organizations. Most importantly, this all happens in a HIPAA-configurable environment that ensures sensitive personal health information doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.

Increased productivity has obvious benefits for healthcare and life sciences organizations, but how do these benefits translate to improved patient experiences? In this webinar you’ll learn more about how Alnylam, pioneers of RNAi therapeutics, uses Slack as the backbone of their patient-assistance program, Alnylam Assist. Their Slack-first approach has improved collaboration and simplified knowledge sharing among patient educators and case managers. Patients get peace of mind knowing they can count on Alnylam for quick, thorough responses to their questions throughout their treatment process and service team members improve their case resolution times and satisfaction scores.

