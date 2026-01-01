Preparing for a Future Powered by Generative AI: Customer Service’s Transformation

If you could work smarter, execute faster, and free up your agents to spend their time on things that encourage innovation and drive customer satisfaction, you wouldn’t hesitate. That’s why earlier this year, we released native generative AI in Slack, with powerful new features that include AI-powered search, channel and thread summaries, and daily recaps.
But even with AI built in right where you’re already working, it can be intimidating to learn how to make the leap from experimentation to true transformation.
In this report from Harvard Business Review Analytic Services, executives from across a variety of industries, including Slack and Salesforce customers, discuss how they’re using generative AI to boost productivity, innovation, and customer success. Specifically, in customer service, you’ll learn how to:
- Understand the nuances of customer queries and transform how agents handle cases
- Reduce the volume of cases and the time it takes to resolve questions and issues
- Reduce the time it takes to create customer summaries by up to 80%
- Establish the leadership, talent, and culture required to increase efficiency and enhance communication
