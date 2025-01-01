Slack Announces Investor Day

SAN FRANCISCO – May 8, 2019 – Slack Technologies, Inc. today announced that it will hold an Investor Day on May 13, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast will be accessible at investor.slackhq.com.

The session will be held in connection with Slack’s registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed public listing of its Class A common stock.

Copies of the prospectus relating to the registration statement, when available, may be obtained from Slack Technologies, Inc. c/o Investor Relations, 500 Howard Street, San Francisco, California 94105, or by email at ir@slack.com.

About Slack

Slack is where work happens. Slack is a new layer of the business technology stack that brings together people, applications and data – a hub for collaboration where people can effectively work together, access critical applications and services, and find important information to do their best work. People around the world use Slack to connect their teams, unify their systems and drive their business forward.

