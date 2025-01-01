Your ultimate guide to Slack Frontiers 2020

For the team at Slack, Frontiers is always the most wonderful time of the year. This year, as teams worldwide adjust to remote work, it’s important to remember that we’re all weathering this sea change together. That’s why we’re hosting our first virtual Slack Frontiers, free for everyone, wherever you are.

With Frontiers right around the corner, now’s the time to get excited and make sure those Slack socks are fresh and clean. Consider this post your quick, handy-dandy guide to making the most of your time at Slack Frontiers 2020.

Sneak peek of what to expect at Slack Frontiers 2020

Get inspired with keynotes and sessions featuring industry leaders, Slack customers and special guests—including comedian and author Sarah Cooper—who are eager to help you navigate the future of work with secure channel-based messaging.

You can look forward to:

More than 35 session options tailored to your role, goals and big plans

A firsthand look at new features and product announcements

On-demand videos and guides to help you get more out of Slack

Opportunities to meet fellow customers and peers and engage with leaders in your field

Our Frontiers schedule runs at the exact same times in three regional time zones: October 7 and 8 in San Francisco (PST), and October 8 and 9 in London (BST) and Sydney (AEDT). Join us in the time zone most convenient for you.

How can I prepare for Slack Frontiers 2020?

We’re offering new ways to take charge of your experience and put everything you’ve learned into action afterward.

Right now

Check out the agenda and choose which programming is most relevant to you. We’re offering role-based sessions, on-demand content, live demos, hands-on workshops and more.

While you’re planning out your day, you can also tune in to the Slack Frontiers 2020 playlist on Spotify. Carry on that Frontiers feeling with our also-great-for-productivity intermission jams.

October 6-7

Log in to the attendees-only Slack Frontiers workspace, a space where you can build a community with your peers and continue the conversations started at Frontiers. Once you join the Slack Frontiers workspace make sure that you:

Create your profile

Introduce yourself in the Slack channel #intros

Schedule one-on-one consultations with Slack experts in the Slack channel #schedule-consultations using a calendar booking tool

using a calendar booking tool Explore all the great Slack channels and content we have in store for you, and don’t forget to star your favorite ones!

Use your same unique code to log in to the Slack Frontiers virtual event platform. Then you can:

Set up your attendee profile

Explore and get familiar with the platform

Build your schedule so you don’t miss any important keynotes or sessions

Connect with the Slack team for a live demo to get your most pressing how-to questions answered

Browse a library of on-demand content, download resources and earn points redeemable for swag

October 7-9

Make sure you’re logged in to the Slack Frontiers workspace in order to:

Attend your scheduled one-on-one Slack consultations

Join a Slack channel tailored to your role or goals, such as #slack-for-it-leaders , #slack-for-sales or #slack-for-support

, or Ask questions in the #frontiers-ama channel during live “Ask Me Anything” sessions with Slack experts

channel during live “Ask Me Anything” sessions with Slack experts Opt in to the #attendee-lounge to match with other attendees for one-on-one networking sessions using the Donut app in Slack

to match with other attendees for one-on-one networking sessions using the Donut app in Slack Access our virtual photo booth to create a custom profile pic to use in the Slack Frontiers workspace

Have the chance to win cool swag, including limited-edition Slack x Cole Haan shoes

And so much more!

And make sure you’re logged in to the virtual event platform in order to:

Access Slack Frontiers keynotes and sessions

Watch live product demos

Participate in round-table discussions with fellow attendees and Slack customers

Also, don’t forget to join the conversation on social media platforms using #SlackFrontiers.

Haven’t registered for Slack Frontiers 2020 yet?

Head on over to our Slack Frontiers 2020 page and register today. For registration questions and support, or for general program information, send an email to frontiers-info@slack-corp.com.