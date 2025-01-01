Webinar

3 Ways Marketers Boost ROI with Slack

Learn how centralizing campaign planning, automating tasks, and streamlining collaboration with Slack drive marketing impact and efficiency.

For marketers, every dollar counts, from media spend to tech investments to team ROI. But executing more frequent and effective campaigns efficiently while under pressure to keep costs under control is easier said than done.

Join this webinar to learn how marketers using Slack increase business impact by centralizing campaign planning and execution, speeding up tasks with AI and automation, and collaborating with teams and vendors worldwide. Discover new Slack tips and tricks proven to help marketers increase value that you can adopt today.

SlackStrategic Customer Growth ManagerDavid Gonzalez
SlackSr. Product Marketing ManagerAshley Mao

