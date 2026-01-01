3 Ways Marketers Boost ROI with Slack

このウェビナーの対象者 :
- マーケティング担当者
For marketers, every dollar counts, from media spend to tech investments to team ROI. But executing more frequent and effective campaigns efficiently while under pressure to keep costs under control is easier said than done.
Join this webinar to learn how marketers using Slack increase business impact by centralizing campaign planning and execution, speeding up tasks with AI and automation, and collaborating with teams and vendors worldwide. Discover new Slack tips and tricks proven to help marketers increase value that you can adopt today.
注目のスピーカー :
