3 Ways Marketers Boost ROI with Slack

For marketers, every dollar counts, from media spend to tech investments to team ROI. But executing more frequent and effective campaigns efficiently while under pressure to keep costs under control is easier said than done.

Join this webinar to learn how marketers using Slack increase business impact by centralizing campaign planning and execution, speeding up tasks with AI and automation, and collaborating with teams and vendors worldwide. Discover new Slack tips and tricks proven to help marketers increase value that you can adopt today.

Deliver more campaigns by streamlining planning and execution while reducing the number of emails sent

Collaborate efficiently and effectively with vendors and globally distributed teams

Accelerate processes like creative approvals and team onboarding using AI and automation

