Drive projects to completion faster using automation with Slack and Box

With Slack’s new no-code Workflow Builder, automation is for everyone. What’s more, you can connect tools you use every day to workflows, creating automations spanning your tech stack. In today’s webinar, we’ll explore how Box easily connects to workflows in Slack, which helps automate key steps in project kickoffs, document signing and more, ensuring swift collaboration with the right files, information and people for a seamless launch.
演讲嘉宾：
SlackSenior Solutions Marketing ManagerYousaf Sajid
SlackStaff Partner EngineerAdam Marinelli
BoxSenior Staff Partner ArchitectKyle Adams
