Drive projects to completion faster using automation with Slack and Box

Learn how to connect tools like Box to no-code workflows in Slack to automate everyday tasks, and check out our updates to Slack Workflow Builder

    With Slack’s new no-code Workflow Builder, automation is for everyone. What’s more, you can connect tools you use every day to workflows, creating automations spanning your tech stack. In today’s webinar, we’ll explore how Box easily connects to workflows in Slack, which helps automate key steps in project kickoffs, document signing and more, ensuring swift collaboration with the right files, information and people for a seamless launch.

    注目のスピーカー :

    SlackSenior Solutions Marketing ManagerYousaf Sajid
    SlackStaff Partner EngineerAdam Marinelli
    BoxSenior Staff Partner ArchitectKyle Adams

