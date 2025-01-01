Find out how sales teams are closing deals faster in Slack

本次网络会议最适合于：

Sales teams rely on Slack to move their work forward faster, whether it’s onboarding a new rep, or pitching a new account.

Email can be fragmented and disorganized. But with Slack Connect, there’s a single place where sales reps connect directly with customers, teammates, documents and data: a channel.

Watch this webinar from this year’s Frontiers, Slack’s user conference to see Dannie Herzberg, Senior Sales Director at Slack interview Jeanne DeWitt Grosser, Head of Americas Revenue & Growth at Stripe. In this interview, they discuss how Slack Connect offers Stripe a secure way to talk and work directly with customers, creating a foundation for stronger relationships.

Learn how sales teams use this tool to grow accounts faster and build customer loyalty to help you win—and grow—your next big account.

你将学习到的内容： Grow accounts faster and build customer loyalty

Accelerate a deal approval process

Mobilize the entire company on account-related issues and opportunities

演讲嘉宾：