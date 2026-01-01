Find out how sales teams are closing deals faster in Slack

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
Welcome to your new HQ: Slack.
Sales teams rely on Slack to move their work forward faster, whether it’s onboarding a new rep, or pitching a new account.
Email can be fragmented and disorganized. But with Slack Connect, there’s a single place where sales reps connect directly with customers, teammates, documents and data: a channel.
Watch this webinar from this year’s Frontiers, Slack’s user conference to see Dannie Herzberg, Senior Sales Director at Slack interview Jeanne DeWitt Grosser, Head of Americas Revenue & Growth at Stripe. In this interview, they discuss how Slack Connect offers Stripe a secure way to talk and work directly with customers, creating a foundation for stronger relationships.
Learn how sales teams use this tool to grow accounts faster and build customer loyalty to help you win—and grow—your next big account.
