Go from pitch to close faster with Slack

本次网络会议最适合于：

Today, sales teams face some serious challenges–buyers expect more, the sales cycle is getting longer and traditional sales methods are proving less effective. But, many sales teams are succeeding despite these headwinds, and they’re doing it with Slack. Learn how high-performing sales teams use Slack throughout the deal cycle to go from pitch to close faster and spark customer relationships that last.

In this webinar, Tom Forgacs, Senior Sales Manager at Slack will chat with James Springhetti, Regional Vice President, Mid-Market Enterprise Sales at Seismic about how their high-performing sales team is using Slack to stay nimble, speed up deal cycles and grow deeper, more profitable customer relationships.

你将学习到的内容： Why sales teams choose Slack to communicate internally and with customers

How Slack helps sales teams close deals 4x faster, grow stronger customer relationships and maximize the performance of every rep

Best practices for using Slack channels, apps and workflows to speed up deal coordination, automate routine tasks and free reps up for higher value work

演讲嘉宾：