Go from pitch to close faster with Slack

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 영업 전문가
Today, sales teams face some serious challenges–buyers expect more, the sales cycle is getting longer and traditional sales methods are proving less effective. But, many sales teams are succeeding despite these headwinds, and they’re doing it with Slack. Learn how high-performing sales teams use Slack throughout the deal cycle to go from pitch to close faster and spark customer relationships that last.
In this webinar, Tom Forgacs, Senior Sales Manager at Slack will chat with James Springhetti, Regional Vice President, Mid-Market Enterprise Sales at Seismic about how their high-performing sales team is using Slack to stay nimble, speed up deal cycles and grow deeper, more profitable customer relationships.
주요 발표자:
