Webinar

How Spotify Advertising accelerates its business with Slack

Learn how Slack helps Spotify Advertising automate and scale processes, onboard new brands quickly, and build deeper customer relationships

50 分钟

    Bringing a single ad campaign to life can often be a maze of inefficient, manual processes for media sales and marketing organisations. Spotify faced these challenges—and more—when it set out to build its advertising business. With Slack, Spotify Advertising has increased productivity by 40%¹ by automating and scaling processes, onboarding new brands quickly, and building deeper relationships with existing customers.

    Hear from Stephen Satzberg, the Director of Business Strategy and Operations at Spotify, and learn how Spotify is accelerating ad sales growth with automation and collaboration, from RFP to collections.

    Spotify Hits a High Note with Salesforce customer story

    演讲嘉宾：

    SpotifyDirector of Business Strategy and OperationsStephen Satzberg
    SalesforceGlobal Media and Entertainment Industry AdvisorRajat Sharma
    Slack Lead Solutions EngineerAllison August

