How Spotify Advertising accelerates its business with Slack

Bringing a single ad campaign to life can often be a maze of inefficient, manual processes for media sales and marketing organisations. Spotify faced these challenges—and more—when it set out to build its advertising business. With Slack, Spotify Advertising has increased productivity by 40%¹ by automating and scaling processes, onboarding new brands quickly, and building deeper relationships with existing customers.
Hear from Stephen Satzberg, the Director of Business Strategy and Operations at Spotify, and learn how Spotify is accelerating ad sales growth with automation and collaboration, from RFP to collections.
Spotify Hits a High Note with Salesforce customer story
