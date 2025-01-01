How to create a successful hybrid enterprise using Slack

本次网络会议最适合于：

As we return to pre-pandemic life, companies may struggle with deciding on a working model to adopt. Should they continue working fully remotely or revert to the traditional in-office style of work?

Recent research indicates many knowledge workers want flexibility. In this environment, creating a hybrid working model is the best approach and, so far, organizations embracing this shift are seeing better business outcomes.

Join us with Andy Pflaum, Director of Platform Product Marketing, and Helen Kupp, Head of Product Strategy and Partnerships, from Slack, along with Marc Goldberg, Chief Technology Officer of SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management) for a live, hour-long webinar about the three steps companies should take to create a successful hybrid enterprise, enabling better productivity while reducing burnout. You’ll also hear insights from Slack’s Future Forum team about the business advantages of having a flexible, connected and inclusive workplace as well as how Slack customers are managing this shift by implementing positive employee and customer experiences.

How to improve company culture in a hybrid environment by minimizing burnout, switching to asynchronous work, and providing equitable experiences for all employees — no matter where they're located

How to increase productivity with automation and integrations, so your employees can spend more time on meaningful work

How to improve security and external collaboration to deliver more, faster, while decreasing risk

