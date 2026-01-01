Stamps in rows representing productivity
Webinar

How to create a successful hybrid enterprise using Slack

Learn about the three steps companies should take to create a successful hybrid enterprise, enabling better productivity while reducing burnout

60 分

このウェビナーの対象者 :

  • Slack ユーザー

As we return to pre-pandemic life, companies may struggle with deciding on a working model to adopt. Should they continue working fully remotely or revert to the traditional in-office style of work?

Recent research indicates many knowledge workers want flexibility. In this environment, creating a hybrid working model is the best approach and, so far, organizations embracing this shift are seeing better business outcomes.

Join us with Andy Pflaum, Director of Platform Product Marketing, and Helen Kupp, Head of Product Strategy and Partnerships, from Slack, along with Marc Goldberg, Chief Technology Officer of SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management) for a live, hour-long webinar about the three steps companies should take to create a successful hybrid enterprise, enabling better productivity while reducing burnout. You’ll also hear insights from Slack’s Future Forum team about the business advantages of having a flexible, connected and inclusive workplace as well as how Slack customers are managing this shift by implementing positive employee and customer experiences.

注目のスピーカー :

SlackDirector, PlatformAndy Pflaum
SlackDirector of Product Strategy & Partnerships of the Future ForumHelen Kupp
Society for Human Resource ManagementChief Technology OfficerMarc Goldberg

このウェビナーは役に立ちましたか？

0/600

助かります！

ご意見ありがとうございました！

了解です！

ご意見ありがとうございました！

うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。

Related Events

JP Why Slack 船

オンデマンド

Why Slack? 導入事例セッション「Slack で変わる働き方：コミュニケーションの再定義による生産性の向上」

製造業ｘIT で 180 兆円市場の不の解決を目指すベンチャー キャディ社と、会員 1,500 万人以上の au スマートパスを開発・運営する mediba 社に、Slack 活用で従業員の生産性を向上させるヒントを、具体的な導入事例としてご紹介します。

今すぐ見る