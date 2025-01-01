Kick-start team selling with Slack

本次网络会议最适合于：
- Sales professionals
Now more than ever, it takes a village to close a deal. A collaborative, team-selling approach leverages colleagues’ collective knowledge and expertise, helping reps deliver more value at each stage of the buying process. In fact, research by revenue intelligence platform Gong.io concludes that team selling can increase the chances of closing a deal by 258%, compared with selling solo. That ladders up to big top-line gains.
In this recording, sales leaders Quentin Packard and Kevin Pura from the data analytics company Splunk explain how sales reps and cross-functional partners can work together to close deals faster in Slack.
演讲嘉宾：
太棒了！
非常感谢你提供反馈！
收到！
感谢你提供反馈。
糟糕！我们遇到问题了。请稍后重试！