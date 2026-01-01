Kick-start team selling with Slack

このウェビナーの対象者 :

Now more than ever, it takes a village to close a deal. A collaborative, team-selling approach leverages colleagues’ collective knowledge and expertise, helping reps deliver more value at each stage of the buying process. In fact, research by revenue intelligence platform Gong.io concludes that team selling can increase the chances of closing a deal by 258%, compared with selling solo. That ladders up to big top-line gains.

In this recording, sales leaders Quentin Packard and Kevin Pura from the data analytics company Splunk explain how sales reps and cross-functional partners can work together to close deals faster in Slack.

このウェビナーで聞けること : How to speed up the entire sales cycle, converting leads to service-level agreements at record speed to drive revenue

Best practices for sharing proof of concepts with prospective customers in Slack Connect

How to nurture strong relationships with customers and prospects via fast, consistent communication

注目のスピーカー :