Kick-start team selling with Slack

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Sales professionals
Now more than ever, it takes a village to close a deal. A collaborative, team-selling approach leverages colleagues’ collective knowledge and expertise, helping reps deliver more value at each stage of the buying process. In fact, research by revenue intelligence platform Gong.io concludes that team selling can increase the chances of closing a deal by 258%, compared with selling solo. That ladders up to big top-line gains.
In this recording, sales leaders Quentin Packard and Kevin Pura from the data analytics company Splunk explain how sales reps and cross-functional partners can work together to close deals faster in Slack.
專題講者：
超讚！
非常感謝你提供意見回饋！
知道了！
感謝你提供意見回饋。
糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！