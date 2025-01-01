Brief case with confetti coming out representing sales
Webinar

Kickstart your sales motion in Slack with these tips

Prepare for a successful year when you use Slack’s latest innovations for sales teams

查看网络会议
35 分钟

本次网络会议最适合于：

  • Sales professionals

Sales leaders, the new year brings plenty of fresh opportunities for teams to rethink and enhance their selling strategy. When you use Slack and Slack Sales Elevate, you can hit the ground running with streamlined account planning, simplified CRM account and data management, improved forecasting, and intelligent process automation. Watch this webinar to learn how.

We’ll share how to better collaborate with your team so you can win together faster. Get ready to start facilitating effective team selling with deal rooms that bring together the right stakeholders, data, knowledge and tools your team needs to succeed. Enable better visibility into deal movements with real-time notifications and CRM-data accessibility from anywhere, on any device. In addition, you’ll see how our AI capabilities in Slack can help you find the information you need quickly.

演讲嘉宾：

SlackAVP SalesKrista Bauer
SalesforceAVPJohn Reuter
SlackSpecialist SEYevin Lee
SlackSenior Product Marketing ManagerLauren Antone

Was this webinar useful?

0/600

太棒了！

非常感谢你提供反馈！

收到！

感谢你提供反馈。

糟糕！我们遇到问题了。请稍后重试！

Related Events