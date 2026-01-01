Kickstart your sales motion in Slack with these tips

このウェビナーの対象者 :
- 営業担当者
Sales leaders, the new year brings plenty of fresh opportunities for teams to rethink and enhance their selling strategy. When you use Slack and Slack Sales Elevate, you can hit the ground running with streamlined account planning, simplified CRM account and data management, improved forecasting, and intelligent process automation. Watch this webinar to learn how.
We’ll share how to better collaborate with your team so you can win together faster. Get ready to start facilitating effective team selling with deal rooms that bring together the right stakeholders, data, knowledge and tools your team needs to succeed. Enable better visibility into deal movements with real-time notifications and CRM-data accessibility from anywhere, on any device. In addition, you’ll see how our AI capabilities in Slack can help you find the information you need quickly.
注目のスピーカー :
