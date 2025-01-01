throwing darts on dartboard
Webinar

Making presales teams more successful

Learn how Slack can help your presales team drive better alignment across account teams to close more deals faster

45 分钟

本次网络会议最适合于：

  • Sales professionals

Presales is involved in a lot of relationships.

The success of a presales team is all about teamwork. They work in tight coordination with their cross-functional partners, whether it’s with sales account teams, product development, customers, or their own colleagues, presales is constantly communicating and juggling tasks throughout the deal lifecycle. But without an efficient way to synchronize efforts and access critical information, teams risk slowing deals down or worse–losing the deal.

演讲嘉宾：

SlackManager, Solutions EngineeringVanessa Martin
SplunkDirector, Technical MarketingMike Dupuis

