Making presales teams more successful

本次网络会议最适合于：
- Sales professionals
Presales is involved in a lot of relationships.
The success of a presales team is all about teamwork. They work in tight coordination with their cross-functional partners, whether it’s with sales account teams, product development, customers, or their own colleagues, presales is constantly communicating and juggling tasks throughout the deal lifecycle. But without an efficient way to synchronize efforts and access critical information, teams risk slowing deals down or worse–losing the deal.
演讲嘉宾：
SlackManager, Solutions EngineeringVanessa Martin
SplunkDirector, Technical MarketingMike Dupuis
太棒了！
非常感谢你提供反馈！
收到！
感谢你提供反馈。
糟糕！我们遇到问题了。请稍后重试！