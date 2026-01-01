Making presales teams more successful

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Sales professionals
Presales is involved in a lot of relationships.
The success of a presales team is all about teamwork. They work in tight coordination with their cross-functional partners, whether it’s with sales account teams, product development, customers, or their own colleagues, presales is constantly communicating and juggling tasks throughout the deal lifecycle. But without an efficient way to synchronize efforts and access critical information, teams risk slowing deals down or worse–losing the deal.
專題講者：
SlackManager, Solutions EngineeringVanessa Martin
SplunkDirector, Technical MarketingMike Dupuis
