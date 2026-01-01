throwing darts on dartboard
Webinar

Making presales teams more successful

Learn how Slack can help your presales team drive better alignment across account teams to close more deals faster

45 分

このウェビナーの対象者 :

  • 営業担当者

Presales is involved in a lot of relationships.

The success of a presales team is all about teamwork. They work in tight coordination with their cross-functional partners, whether it’s with sales account teams, product development, customers, or their own colleagues, presales is constantly communicating and juggling tasks throughout the deal lifecycle. But without an efficient way to synchronize efforts and access critical information, teams risk slowing deals down or worse–losing the deal.

注目のスピーカー :

SlackManager, Solutions EngineeringVanessa Martin
SplunkDirector, Technical MarketingMike Dupuis

このウェビナーは役に立ちましたか？

0/600

助かります！

ご意見ありがとうございました！

了解です！

ご意見ありがとうございました！

うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。

Related Events

JP Why Slack 船

オンデマンド

Why Slack? 導入事例セッション「Slack で変わる働き方：コミュニケーションの再定義による生産性の向上」

製造業ｘIT で 180 兆円市場の不の解決を目指すベンチャー キャディ社と、会員 1,500 万人以上の au スマートパスを開発・運営する mediba 社に、Slack 活用で従業員の生産性を向上させるヒントを、具体的な導入事例としてご紹介します。

今すぐ見る