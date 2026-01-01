Making presales teams more successful

このウェビナーの対象者 :
- 営業担当者
Presales is involved in a lot of relationships.
The success of a presales team is all about teamwork. They work in tight coordination with their cross-functional partners, whether it’s with sales account teams, product development, customers, or their own colleagues, presales is constantly communicating and juggling tasks throughout the deal lifecycle. But without an efficient way to synchronize efforts and access critical information, teams risk slowing deals down or worse–losing the deal.
注目のスピーカー :
助かります！
ご意見ありがとうございました！
了解です！
ご意見ありがとうございました！
うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。