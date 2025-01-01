No code to low code: Enabling enterprise-wide automation

本次网络会议最适合于：

How can you unlock the power of automation for every employee at your organization—not just those with technical backgrounds? At Slack, we launched a low-code platform that empowers everyone to create workflows for their own processes. Instead of building out single-purpose integrations, our platform allows developers, admins and users to build together using a shared set of automation tools.

In this webinar, you’ll learn how features such as Workflow Builder and Salesforce Flow can help automate end-to-end business processes with systems within or outside the Slack app ecosystem, with help from MuleSoft, to increase productivity and deliver value fast for your entire organization.

你将学习到的内容： How our new low-code platform works alongside our no-code tools

New features and functionality the platform offers developers, builders and users

How to deploy Salesforce automation into Slack using pre-built integrations

