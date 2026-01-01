Coding on a computer with a lightbulb representing coding for IT
No code to low code: Enabling enterprise-wide automation

Learn how to scale automation across your enterprise using low-code and no-code tools

How can you unlock the power of automation for every employee at your organization—not just those with technical backgrounds? At Slack, we launched a low-code platform that empowers everyone to create workflows for their own processes. Instead of building out single-purpose integrations, our platform allows developers, admins and users to build together using a shared set of automation tools.

In this webinar, you’ll learn how features such as Workflow Builder and Salesforce Flow can help automate end-to-end business processes with systems within or outside the Slack app ecosystem, with help from MuleSoft, to increase productivity and deliver value fast for your entire organization.

SlackSenior Solutions Marketing ManagerSean Storer
MuleSoftSenior Product Marketing ManagerBen Spicer

Why Slack? 導入事例セッション「Slack で変わる働き方：コミュニケーションの再定義による生産性の向上」

製造業ｘIT で 180 兆円市場の不の解決を目指すベンチャー キャディ社と、会員 1,500 万人以上の au スマートパスを開発・運営する mediba 社に、Slack 活用で従業員の生産性を向上させるヒントを、具体的な導入事例としてご紹介します。

