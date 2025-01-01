Reinventing Work: building the new employee experience

本次网络会议最适合于：
- Everyone
The upheavals of 2020 will have a long-term impact on how we work.
They’ve created an opportunity for every leader and every organization to find a better way of working for their employees—one that combines the best of what was done before with efficient new practices developed during our remote work period.
As workplaces become not just virtual and not just physical but a hybrid of both, every company is being forced to rethink the employee experience and team culture from the ground up.
演讲嘉宾：
SlackVP, Marketing OperationsJulie Walker
Fast CompanyEditor in ChiefStephanie Mehta
