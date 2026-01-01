Finger holding blocks showing productivity
Reinventing Work: building the new employee experience

Learn how to shift from a 9-to-5 mindset to one that embraces flexible and remote work models in this on-demand webinar

The upheavals of 2020 will have a long-term impact on how we work.

They’ve created an opportunity for every leader and every organization to find a better way of working for their employees—one that combines the best of what was done before with efficient new practices developed during our remote work period.

As workplaces become not just virtual and not just physical but a hybrid of both, every company is being forced to rethink the employee experience and team culture from the ground up.

SlackVP, Marketing OperationsJulie Walker
Fast CompanyEditor in ChiefStephanie Mehta

Why Slack? 導入事例セッション「Slack で変わる働き方：コミュニケーションの再定義による生産性の向上」

製造業ｘIT で 180 兆円市場の不の解決を目指すベンチャー キャディ社と、会員 1,500 万人以上の au スマートパスを開発・運営する mediba 社に、Slack 活用で従業員の生産性を向上させるヒントを、具体的な導入事例としてご紹介します。

