Webinar

Strengthen sales and marketing alignment with Slack

See how Salesforce uses Slack to keep sales and marketing teams aligned and learn best practices for automating processes and streamlining leads

50 分钟

本次网络会议最适合于：

  • Marketers
  • Sales professionals

With lengthened sales cycles making it harder for companies to meet revenue goals, driving growth efficiently has never been more critical. That means it’s more important than ever to empower sales and marketing teams to work together for seamless customer journeys from beginning to end.

Join us to learn how the team at Salesforce uses Slack to centralize knowledge and teamwork, automate processes, and create alignment between sales and marketing across the customer journey. We’ll hear from experts on their experience enabling sales and marketing using Slack and best practices for setting your teams up for success.

演讲嘉宾：

SlackSr. Product Marketing ManagerAshley Mao

