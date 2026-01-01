Strengthen sales and marketing alignment with Slack

このウェビナーの対象者 :
- マーケティング担当者
- 営業担当者
With lengthened sales cycles making it harder for companies to meet revenue goals, driving growth efficiently has never been more critical. That means it’s more important than ever to empower sales and marketing teams to work together for seamless customer journeys from beginning to end.
Join us to learn how the team at Salesforce uses Slack to centralize knowledge and teamwork, automate processes, and create alignment between sales and marketing across the customer journey. We’ll hear from experts on their experience enabling sales and marketing using Slack and best practices for setting your teams up for success.
注目のスピーカー :
