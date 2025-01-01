The Deeply Unified Advantage: How Sales Cloud and Slack Drive Revenue Success

本次网络会议最适合于：

AI promises a sales revolution, yet your reps are still losing deals and wasting time. That’s because even the most powerful AI falters when selling teams are drowning in tools and communicating in silos, lacking a complete picture of customer data. So, how do you fix that?

Join us to learn how Salesforce Sales Cloud and Slack unlock a competitive advantage by uniting your people, data, AI, and automation in one experience. See how new innovations like Salesforce channels and Agentforce connect data and dialogue to deliver actionable AI insights, all in one place where sales teams have everyone and everything they need to win.

你将学习到的内容： Accelerate deal cycles with real-time collaboration that connects customer data and conversations

Empower your reps with instant, AI-driven intelligence and automation—enabling smarter decisions

Boost productivity and data quality by making it easy to update CRM, capture notes, and automate busywork

演讲嘉宾：