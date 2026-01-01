The Deeply Unified Advantage: How Sales Cloud and Slack Drive Revenue Success

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 비즈니스 의사 결정자
AI promises a sales revolution, yet your reps are still losing deals and wasting time. That’s because even the most powerful AI falters when selling teams are drowning in tools and communicating in silos, lacking a complete picture of customer data. So, how do you fix that?
Join us to learn how Salesforce Sales Cloud and Slack unlock a competitive advantage by uniting your people, data, AI, and automation in one experience. See how new innovations like Salesforce channels and Agentforce connect data and dialogue to deliver actionable AI insights, all in one place where sales teams have everyone and everything they need to win.
주요 발표자:
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.